Reviewing Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. 235 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 111 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Loxo Oncology Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Loxo Oncology Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $169.33 consensus target price and a 47.96% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Loxo Oncology Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 0%. 4.12% are Loxo Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Loxo Oncology Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.