Reviewing Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 37.04 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Loxo Oncology Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Loxo Oncology Inc. and Alector Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 78.10% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Loxo Oncology Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 59.1%. About 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Loxo Oncology Inc.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.