Reviewing Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL)’s and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)’s results

Both Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 0.36 104.29 Silicom Ltd. 35 1.81 N/A 2.58 12.07

Demonstrates Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Silicom Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Silicom Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Loral Space & Communications Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Silicom Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.01 beta means Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Silicom Ltd. has beta of 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 77.2 while its Current Ratio is 77.2. Meanwhile, Silicom Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Silicom Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Silicom Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 53.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 43% of Silicom Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. -0.93% -0.29% -2.98% -16.8% -2.88% 0.51% Silicom Ltd. -1.39% -16.14% -18.87% -23.92% -19.14% -10.9%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. had bullish trend while Silicom Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Silicom Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.