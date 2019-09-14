Reviewing Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL)’s and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s results

Both Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16 Infinera Corporation 4 0.86 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Infinera Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.02 beta indicates that Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Infinera Corporation has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 77.2 and 77.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Infinera Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Loral Space & Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Loral Space & Communications Inc. and Infinera Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Infinera Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Infinera Corporation has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 11.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares and 83.8% of Infinera Corporation shares. About 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Infinera Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23% Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Infinera Corporation.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Infinera Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.