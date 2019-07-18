Reviewing Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL)’s and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)’s results

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 0.36 104.29 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.16 N/A -4.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Loral Space & Communications Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Risk & Volatility

Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a 2.85 beta and it is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 77.2 while its Current Ratio is 77.2. Meanwhile, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares and 10% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loral Space & Communications Inc. -0.93% -0.29% -2.98% -16.8% -2.88% 0.51% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -20.71% -33.33% -42.86% -57.65% -64.71% -28%

For the past year Loral Space & Communications Inc. has 0.51% stronger performance while China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has -28% weaker performance.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.