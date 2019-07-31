Reviewing Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP)’s and Its Competitors results

As Property Management company, Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Loop Industries Inc. has 4.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 55.95% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Loop Industries Inc. has 10.84% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 14.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Loop Industries Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 10.35% 18.00% 5.59%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Loop Industries Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 48.98M 473.40M 52.72

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Loop Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.20 2.30 2.81

As a group, Property Management companies have a potential upside of 127.98%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Loop Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loop Industries Inc. -1.01% -8.69% -37.22% -17.26% -45.23% -12.1% Industry Average 4.22% 5.68% 7.50% 12.17% 22.21% 19.45%

For the past year Loop Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Loop Industries Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Loop Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Loop Industries Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 5.08 Quick Ratio. Loop Industries Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Loop Industries Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Loop Industries Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.48. Competitively, Loop Industries Inc.’s peers are 22.78% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Loop Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Loop Industries Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Loop Industries Inc.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. Its products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.