Reviewing Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP)’s and Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) and Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Elbit Imaging Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -4.09 0.00

Demonstrates Loop Industries Inc. and Elbit Imaging Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Loop Industries Inc. and Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries Inc. 0.00% -388.5% -155.9% Elbit Imaging Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Loop Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5% of Loop Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.76% of Elbit Imaging Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10.6% of Loop Industries Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 56.1% of Elbit Imaging Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loop Industries Inc. 6.04% 23.81% 85.71% 49.77% 20.37% 67.31% Elbit Imaging Ltd. -23.08% -27.27% -63.64% -67.14% -82.38% -69.23%

For the past year Loop Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Elbit Imaging Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Loop Industries Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Loop Industries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and converting them into chemicals in the United States and Canada. Its products include purified terephthalic acid and mono ethylene glycol. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, such as offices, residential units, conference centers, and leisure facilities. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments. In addition, it is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and development of stem cell population expansion technologies, and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. The company sells plots in India, including residential projects. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.