Reviewing Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOACU)’s and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)’s results

Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Table 1 demonstrates Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Legacy Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.5% and 66.53%. Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 32.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.