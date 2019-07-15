Reviewing Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOACU)’s and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)’s results

Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.66% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares and 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 32.79%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 1.48% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.1% 0.88% 1.78% 0% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.