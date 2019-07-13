Reviewing Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOACU)’s and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 643.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.66% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares and 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares. Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 32.79%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 1.48% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.29% -1.06% 1.68% 4.26% 0% 2.95%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Summary

Capitol Investment Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 4 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.