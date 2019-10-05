Reviewing Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC)’s and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Trine Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Trine Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.93% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Trine Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Trine Acquisition Corp. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.