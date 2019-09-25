Reviewing Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC)’s and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)’s results

Both Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 10.79 N/A 0.30 33.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Longevity Acquisition Corporation and PICO Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares and 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.