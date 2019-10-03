Reviewing Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC)’s and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 40.00M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 396,825,396.83% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.93% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.