Reviewing Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC)’s and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)’s results

Both Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares and 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.41% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.