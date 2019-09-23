Reviewing Longevity Acquisition Corporation (LOAC)’s and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s results

We are contrasting Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Longevity Acquisition Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Longevity Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.