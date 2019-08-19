Reviewing Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE)’s and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s results

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. 4 0.32 N/A -1.33 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.83 N/A 1.09 12.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 159.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.59 beta. In other hand, Marathon Oil Corporation has beta of 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Marathon Oil Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 7 2.78

Competitively Marathon Oil Corporation has a consensus price target of $20.11, with potential upside of 61.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.2% and 85.8%. Insiders owned 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc. was more bearish than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.