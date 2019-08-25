Reviewing Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lonestar Resources US Inc. has 58.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Lonestar Resources US Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.60% -4.50% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Lonestar Resources US Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Lonestar Resources US Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

Lonestar Resources US Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $6, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. The competitors have a potential upside of 87.02%. With higher probable upside potential for Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s peers, research analysts think Lonestar Resources US Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lonestar Resources US Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc. has -32.05% weaker performance while Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s peers have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Lonestar Resources US Inc. is 159.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.59. In other hand, Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lonestar Resources US Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.