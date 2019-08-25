Reviewing Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE)’s and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)’s results

We are contrasting Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -1.33 0.00 Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.19 N/A 2.57 12.93

Table 1 demonstrates Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Delek Logistics Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Volatility and Risk

Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a 2.59 beta, while its volatility is 159.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Delek Logistics Partners LP’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Delek Logistics Partners LP are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Delek Logistics Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Delek Logistics Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 23.5% respectively. About 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Delek Logistics Partners LP has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc. has -32.05% weaker performance while Delek Logistics Partners LP has 13.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners LP beats on 7 of the 8 factors Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.