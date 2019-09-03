Reviewing Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE)’s and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.31 N/A -1.33 0.00 Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.15 N/A 2.57 12.93

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Delek Logistics Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Risk & Volatility

Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s 2.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 159.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Delek Logistics Partners LP on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Delek Logistics Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Delek Logistics Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Delek Logistics Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 23.5% respectively. 2.7% are Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc. had bearish trend while Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners LP beats Lonestar Resources US Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.