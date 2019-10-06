Reviewing Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE)’s and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.00 22.53M -1.33 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. N/A -0.09 41.78M -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lonestar Resources US Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US Inc. 810,519,120.77% -17.6% -4.5% Approach Resources Inc. 23,942,693,409.74% -5% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.59 beta indicates that Lonestar Resources US Inc. is 159.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Approach Resources Inc. on the other hand, has 3.07 beta which makes it 207.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lonestar Resources US Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Approach Resources Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.2% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares and 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Approach Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year Lonestar Resources US Inc. was less bearish than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

Approach Resources Inc. beats Lonestar Resources US Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.