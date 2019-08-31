Reviewing Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)’s and Real Goods Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE)’s results

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) and Real Goods Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 11 0.00 N/A 0.46 26.92 Real Goods Solar Inc. N/A 1.57 N/A -1.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0% Real Goods Solar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Real Goods Solar Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 1 0 2.00 Real Goods Solar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is $7.5, with potential upside of 56.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Real Goods Solar Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 1.88%. 0.07% are Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.76% of Real Goods Solar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78% Real Goods Solar Inc. -2.32% -29.75% 137.62% -62.24% -39.22% -63%

For the past year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima had bullish trend while Real Goods Solar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima beats Real Goods Solar Inc.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. It installs residential solar energy systems up to 24 kilowatts (kW) in size; and small commercial solar energy systems up to 500 kW in size for various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, service, and municipal services. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, customer referral programs, and alliances and channel partnerships, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.