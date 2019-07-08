Reviewing Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)’s and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL)’s results

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 11 0.00 N/A 0.46 21.81 China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -13.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.2% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s shares. Competitively, 49% are China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima -1.87% -16.89% -13.58% -8.26% -29.4% -10.24% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. -7.69% -36.84% -40% -44.62% -37.21% -29.41%

For the past year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has stronger performance than China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima beats on 6 of the 7 factors China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.