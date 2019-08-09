Reviewing LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s results

Since LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 80 2.94 N/A 0.62 122.33 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.14 N/A -6.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Volatility and Risk

LogMeIn Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LogMeIn Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LogMeIn Inc.’s upside potential is 19.30% at a $85.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LogMeIn Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47.6%. 1.8% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.4% are Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. has -6.87% weaker performance while Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 31.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors LogMeIn Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.