Reviewing LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s results

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 80 2.93 N/A 0.62 122.33 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.70 N/A 1.16 37.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of LogMeIn Inc. and Progress Software Corporation. Progress Software Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LogMeIn Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. LogMeIn Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Progress Software Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

LogMeIn Inc.’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s 25.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Progress Software Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Progress Software Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for LogMeIn Inc. and Progress Software Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 16.38% for LogMeIn Inc. with consensus target price of $85.67. Meanwhile, Progress Software Corporation’s consensus target price is $49, while its potential upside is 17.11%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Progress Software Corporation is looking more favorable than LogMeIn Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LogMeIn Inc. and Progress Software Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Progress Software Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend while Progress Software Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors LogMeIn Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.