Reviewing LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)’s results

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 79 2.87 N/A 0.62 122.33 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for LogMeIn Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

LogMeIn Inc. has a consensus price target of $85.67, and a 19.04% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares and 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. has -6.87% weaker performance while Pensare Acquisition Corp. has 2.96% stronger performance.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.