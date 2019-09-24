Reviewing LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 75 2.87 N/A 0.62 122.33 Lyft Inc. 58 4.58 N/A -6.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LogMeIn Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of LogMeIn Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Lyft Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Lyft Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for LogMeIn Inc. and Lyft Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Lyft Inc. 0 2 13 2.87

$75.5 is LogMeIn Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 4.85%. On the other hand, Lyft Inc.’s potential upside is 63.87% and its average target price is $74.25. Based on the data delivered earlier, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than LogMeIn Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.2% of Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Lyft Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Lyft Inc.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats Lyft Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.