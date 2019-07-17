Reviewing LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s results

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 81 3.04 N/A 0.62 126.04 Dropbox Inc. 23 7.16 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see LogMeIn Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has LogMeIn Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.9% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Dropbox Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Dropbox Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

LogMeIn Inc. and Dropbox Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$85.67 is LogMeIn Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 13.80%. Dropbox Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus price target and a 29.67% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Dropbox Inc. appears more favorable than LogMeIn Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.4% of Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Dropbox Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. -2.48% -4.14% -18.64% -7.85% -29.9% -4.05% Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend while Dropbox Inc. had bullish trend.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.