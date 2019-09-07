Reviewing LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s results

Both LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 76 2.62 N/A 0.62 122.33 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LogMeIn Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.01 beta means LogMeIn Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Creative Realities Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

LogMeIn Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Creative Realities Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Creative Realities Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown LogMeIn Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$79.67 is LogMeIn Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LogMeIn Inc. and Creative Realities Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 19.5%. LogMeIn Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 1% are Creative Realities Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. has -6.87% weaker performance while Creative Realities Inc. has 0.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors LogMeIn Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.