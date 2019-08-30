Reviewing LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s results

As Application Software companies, LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 77 2.63 N/A 0.62 122.33 Arco Platform Limited 38 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LogMeIn Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LogMeIn Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3%

Liquidity

LogMeIn Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arco Platform Limited are 11.9 and 11.7 respectively. Arco Platform Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for LogMeIn Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of LogMeIn Inc. is $79.67, with potential upside of 19.20%. Meanwhile, Arco Platform Limited’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential upside is 7.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that LogMeIn Inc. looks more robust than Arco Platform Limited as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend while Arco Platform Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Arco Platform Limited.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.