Reviewing LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 77 2.65 N/A 0.62 122.33 Adobe Inc. 280 13.56 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LogMeIn Inc. and Adobe Inc. Adobe Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than LogMeIn Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. LogMeIn Inc. is currently more expensive than Adobe Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Volatility and Risk

LogMeIn Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adobe Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Adobe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Adobe Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for LogMeIn Inc. and Adobe Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

$79.67 is LogMeIn Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 19.20%. On the other hand, Adobe Inc.’s potential upside is 8.28% and its average target price is $308.06. Based on the results shown earlier, LogMeIn Inc. is looking more favorable than Adobe Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.6% of Adobe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend while Adobe Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors LogMeIn Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.