Reviewing Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)’s and Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s results

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have been rivals in the Computer Peripherals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International S.A. 37 2.45 N/A 1.44 26.68 Stratasys Ltd. 23 2.30 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Logitech International S.A. and Stratasys Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Logitech International S.A. and Stratasys Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International S.A. 0.00% 23.5% 12.8% Stratasys Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Logitech International S.A. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.22. From a competition point of view, Stratasys Ltd. has a 1.9 beta which is 90.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Logitech International S.A. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Stratasys Ltd. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Stratasys Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Logitech International S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Logitech International S.A. and Stratasys Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International S.A. 0 1 4 2.80 Stratasys Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of Logitech International S.A. is $46.75, with potential upside of 14.50%. Competitively Stratasys Ltd. has an average target price of $27.67, with potential downside of -2.30%. The results provided earlier shows that Logitech International S.A. appears more favorable than Stratasys Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Logitech International S.A. and Stratasys Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 71.7%. Insiders held 6.7% of Logitech International S.A. shares. Competitively, Stratasys Ltd. has 11.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Logitech International S.A. -3.16% -7.18% 4.88% 4.25% -5.64% 22.38% Stratasys Ltd. -4.11% -3.88% -15.78% -0.93% 18.65% 30.71%

For the past year Logitech International S.A. was less bullish than Stratasys Ltd.

Summary

Logitech International S.A. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Stratasys Ltd.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Stratasys Ltd. provides three-dimensional (3D) printing and additive manufacturing solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products; and for the direct manufacture of end parts. Its 3D printing systems utilize its patented fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM, cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, smooth curvature printing inkjet-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations, as well as non-toxic thermoplastic modeling materials. In addition, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and provides plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable, digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community for mechanical engineers and designers. The companyÂ’s products and services are used in aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, consumer goods, medical processes and medical devices, education, dental, jewelry, and other industries. Stratasys Ltd. sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.