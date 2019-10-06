Reviewing Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)’s and AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) and AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Computer Peripherals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International S.A. 41 2.37 165.06M 1.58 26.17 AstroNova Inc. 17 0.00 6.24M 0.93 25.94

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. AstroNova Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Logitech International S.A. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Logitech International S.A. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than AstroNova Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International S.A. 405,951,795.38% 23.4% 12.8% AstroNova Inc. 36,363,636.36% 9.6% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Logitech International S.A. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. AstroNova Inc. has a 0.24 beta and it is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Logitech International S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AstroNova Inc. are 2.7 and 1.3 respectively. AstroNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Logitech International S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of Logitech International S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of AstroNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.7% of Logitech International S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of AstroNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Logitech International S.A. -1.36% 1% 7.26% 13.8% -10.23% 31.84% AstroNova Inc. 0.17% -7% -4.35% 21.02% 31.77% 28.96%

For the past year Logitech International S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than AstroNova Inc.

Summary

Logitech International S.A. beats on 13 of the 13 factors AstroNova Inc.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand. It serves the chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, and pharmaceuticals, and other industries. The Test & Measurement segment provides Daxus portable data acquisition systems; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; DDX100 SmartCorder portable data acquisition systems; EVX multi-channel chart recording systems; ToughWriter, Miltope, and RITEC branded airborne printers; and ToughSwitch ruggedized Ethernet switches. The companyÂ’s AstroNova airborne printers are used in flight decks, as well as military, commercial, and business aircraft cabins; ToughSwitch Ethernet switches are used in military aircraft and vehicles; ToughWriter airborne printers are used in aircraft made by Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Lockheed, Gulfstream, and others; and portable data recorders are used in research and development, and maintenance applications in aerospace and defense, energy discovery and production, rail, automotive, and transportation and other industrial applications. Its TMX data acquisition systems are used for data capture in long-term testing; and Daxus and DDX 100 SmartCorder instruments are used for portability and ease of use in facilities maintenance, field work, test cells, and transportation applications. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.