Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s results

We are comparing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. Its competitor ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is 8.9. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 55.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.