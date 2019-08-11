Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Tocagen Inc. 8 6.24 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 19.7 while its Current Ratio is 19.7. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 132.56% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.