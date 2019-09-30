Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s results

This is a contrast between LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 54,716,981.13% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,737,654,320.99% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.