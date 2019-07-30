Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Novavax Inc. 16 3.57 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s average price target is $1.35, while its potential downside is -68.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.3% and 34.42% respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.97%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Novavax Inc. beats LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.