Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 and a Quick Ratio of 19.7. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and has 23.1 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 16.2%. Insiders owned roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.