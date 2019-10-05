Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57 Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.78M -7.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 53,374,233.13% 0% 0% Neuralstem Inc. 103,663,152.99% -118.2% -78.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. Its competitor Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance while Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.