Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.6 and 30.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 18.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.97%. Comparatively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 14.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.