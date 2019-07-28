Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s and Its Rivals results

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 64.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 26.97% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

The potential upside of the rivals is 133.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.6 and a Quick Ratio of 30.6. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.