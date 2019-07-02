Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 30.6 while its Current Ratio is 30.6. Meanwhile, Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Forward Pharma A/S

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S on 4 of the 6 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.