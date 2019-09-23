Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 14.3 and 14.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $49, which is potential 49.98% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 0% respectively. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.