Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 9.11 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.6 while its Quick Ratio is 30.6. On the competitive side is, Athersys Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Athersys Inc.’s potential upside is 366.67% and its average target price is $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.3% and 22.4% respectively. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Athersys Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.