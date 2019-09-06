Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57 Arvinas Inc. 22 54.75 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 and a Quick Ratio of 19.7. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 30.65% and its average target price is $31.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.