Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

Both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.61 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 30.6 and 30.6 respectively. Its competitor 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.