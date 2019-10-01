Reviewing Loews Corporation (L)’s and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s results

Both Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews Corporation 50 0.74 259.00M 2.34 22.88 United Fire Group Inc. 46 5.82 21.89M 1.01 51.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Loews Corporation and United Fire Group Inc. United Fire Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Loews Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Loews Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Loews Corporation and United Fire Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews Corporation 521,756,647.86% 3.9% 0.9% United Fire Group Inc. 47,514,651.62% 2.9% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Loews Corporation has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Fire Group Inc. has beta of -0.11 which is 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Loews Corporation and United Fire Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 65.6%. Insiders owned roughly 69.62% of Loews Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of United Fire Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62% United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73%

For the past year Loews Corporation had bullish trend while United Fire Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Loews Corporation beats United Fire Group Inc.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.