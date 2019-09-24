Reviewing Loews Corporation (L)’s and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s results

Since Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews Corporation 51 1.09 N/A 2.34 22.88 Palomar Holdings Inc. 27 15.00 N/A 0.22 128.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Loews Corporation and Palomar Holdings Inc. Palomar Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Loews Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Loews Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9% Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Loews Corporation and Palomar Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Palomar Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Palomar Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 5.24% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.8% of Loews Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 72.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 69.62% of Loews Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62% Palomar Holdings Inc. 5.45% 20.23% 43.25% 0% 0% 50.87%

For the past year Loews Corporation was less bullish than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Summary

Loews Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Palomar Holdings Inc.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.