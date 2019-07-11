Reviewing Loews Corporation (L)’s and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)’s results

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews Corporation 49 1.19 N/A 2.34 21.88 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2 1.36 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Loews Corporation and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Loews Corporation has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a -0.18 beta which is 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Loews Corporation and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.1% and 39.7%. Insiders owned roughly 69.62% of Loews Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.7% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loews Corporation 1.61% 4.17% 9.51% 3.29% -0.08% 12.52% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 15.13% 9.16% 20.18% 5.38% -32.26% -4.53%

For the past year Loews Corporation had bullish trend while Kingsway Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Loews Corporation beats Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.