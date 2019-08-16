Reviewing LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)’s and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s results

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America Inc. 1 1.07 N/A -0.51 0.00 Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.34 N/A 0.39 13.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LM Funding America Inc. and Security National Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America Inc. 0.00% -27% -17.8% Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

LM Funding America Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.17. Security National Financial Corporation’s 103.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.03 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of LM Funding America Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Security National Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. LM Funding America Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25%. Competitively, 2.2% are Security National Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LM Funding America Inc. -3.54% -12.8% -14.84% -32.72% -71.03% -7.63% Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98%

For the past year LM Funding America Inc. has -7.63% weaker performance while Security National Financial Corporation has 3.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Security National Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors LM Funding America Inc.

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each AssociationÂ’s financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. LM Funding America, Inc. is a subsidiary of CGR63, LLC.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.