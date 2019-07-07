Reviewing LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)’s and FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s results

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) and FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America Inc. 1 1.38 N/A -7.93 0.00 FirstCash Inc. 88 2.43 N/A 3.46 27.44

Table 1 highlights LM Funding America Inc. and FirstCash Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LM Funding America Inc. and FirstCash Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America Inc. 0.00% -662.3% -336.4% FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

LM Funding America Inc. has a beta of 2.67 and its 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, FirstCash Inc.’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LM Funding America Inc. and FirstCash Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 97.8%. Insiders held 0.8% of LM Funding America Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of FirstCash Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LM Funding America Inc. -3.57% -1.46% 0.75% -23.73% -78.36% 14.41% FirstCash Inc. -2.53% 5.88% 10.7% 14.48% 6.73% 31.36%

For the past year LM Funding America Inc. has weaker performance than FirstCash Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors FirstCash Inc. beats LM Funding America Inc.

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each AssociationÂ’s financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. LM Funding America, Inc. is a subsidiary of CGR63, LLC.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.